Stay Ahead of the Game With Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, reflecting a decline of 87.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.1 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 40.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Teva Pharmaceutical Industries metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets' will reach $536.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- United States' should arrive at $1.68 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -21.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- United States- COPAXONE' at $59.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- United States- BENDEKA and TREANDA' to reach $30.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -23.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- United States- AUSTEDO' will reach $594.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- COPAXONE' will likely reach $38.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- Respiratory products' to come in at $57.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Generic products (including OTC and biosimilars)' stands at $425.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets- COPAXONE' reaching $7.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- United States- AJOVY' should come in at $80.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- Generic products (including OTC and biosimilars)' of $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- AJOVY' will reach $79.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares have witnessed a change of -6.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TEVA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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