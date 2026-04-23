Stay Ahead of the Game With Teradyne (TER) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teradyne (TER) will report quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 178.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.2 billion, exhibiting an increase of 75.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Teradyne metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Semiconductor Test- System on-a-Chip' to reach $794.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +95.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Semiconductor Test- Memory' should arrive at $201.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +84.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Industrial Automation (Robotics)' of $82.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +19% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Semiconductor Test' stands at $1.04 billion. The estimate points to a change of +90.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Teradyne have experienced a change of +19.1% in the past month compared to the +9.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TER is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.