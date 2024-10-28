Stay Ahead of the Game With Tenet (THC) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare (THC) will report quarterly earnings of $2.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 61.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.05 billion, exhibiting a decline of 0.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Tenet metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Operating revenues' will reach $5.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Operating revenues- Ambulatory Care' will reach $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Operating revenues- Hospital Operations and other' should arrive at $3.96 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hospital Operations and other' will reach $473.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $401 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates' of $64.09 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $51 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Ambulatory Care' will likely reach $432.72 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $370 million in the same quarter last year.



Tenet shares have witnessed a change of -14.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), THC is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

