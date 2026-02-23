Stay Ahead of the Game With Teladoc (TDOC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Teladoc (TDOC) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.19 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 32.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $633.91 million, declining 1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Teladoc metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp' will reach $234.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Segment- Integrated Care' should come in at $400.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Therapy Services' stands at $230.64 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Other Wellness Services' to reach $4.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Type- Access fees' should arrive at $536.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Type- Other' will reach $94.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'U.S. Integrated Care Members' reaching 102.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 93.80 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp' at $15.40 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.67 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Integrated Care' to come in at $64.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $53.16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Teladoc shares have witnessed a change of -25.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TDOC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

