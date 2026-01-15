Stay Ahead of the Game With TE Connectivity (TEL) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from TE Connectivity (TEL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.54 per share, indicating an increase of 30.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.51 billion, representing an increase of 17.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some TE Connectivity metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Transportation Solutions' to come in at $2.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions' to reach $2.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of +35.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Medical' at $146.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Transportation Solutions- Automotive' reaching $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Transportation Solutions- Sensors' will reach $212.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Energy' will reach $373.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +73.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Transportation Solutions- Commercial transportation' will reach $331.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Income- Transportation Solutions' stands at $501.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $478.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Income- Industrial Solutions' of $452.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $267.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

