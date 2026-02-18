Stay Ahead of the Game With TDS (TDS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, indicating an increase of 344.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $320.02 million, representing a decline of 74.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific TDS metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom' reaching $257.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Array' will reach $118.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -87.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- All other' will likely reach $5.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Residential - Wireline, Expansion' should come in at $37.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.7%.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Residential - Cable' to come in at $60.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service' to reach $256.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Commercial' of $35.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Residential' should arrive at $178.87 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Residential - Wireline, Incumbent' will reach $81.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted OIBDA- TDS Telecom' at $76.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $77.00 million.

Shares of TDS have demonstrated returns of +7.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TDS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

