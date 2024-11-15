Stay Ahead of the Game With Target (TGT) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Target (TGT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share, indicating an increase of 9.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $25.96 billion, representing an increase of 2.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Target metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenue- Sales' will reach $25.56 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenue- Other revenue' will reach $414.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Total' at 1,973. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,956 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Retail Square Feet - Total' of 248.06 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 245.91 Msq ft.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Retail Square Feet - 170,000 or more sq. ft' should arrive at 48.99 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 48.82 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft' will likely reach 194.93 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 192.88 Msq ft.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - 49,999 or less sq. ft' to come in at 146. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 141.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft' will reach 1,555. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,542.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - 170,000 or more sq. ft' stands at 274. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 273.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Retail Square Feet - 49,999 or less sq. ft' should come in at 4.38 Msq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.21 Msq ft in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Target have experienced a change of -1.6% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TGT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

