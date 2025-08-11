Stay Ahead of the Game With Tapestry (TPR) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Tapestry (TPR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.68 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tapestry metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Coach' will reach $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Stuart Weitzman' should come in at $43.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Kate Spade' should arrive at $254.21 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Net Sales- North America' reaching $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net Sales- Greater China' at $244.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net Sales- Greater China- Coach' to come in at $225.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Net Sales- Other Asia- Coach' of $181.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Net Sales- Other- Coach' stands at $124.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Total Coach (North America + International)' will reach 921 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 930 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Total Stuart Weitzman (North America + International)' to reach 86 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 94 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' will likely reach 1,375 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,402 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Total Kate Spade (North America + International)' will reach 368 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 378 .

Tapestry shares have witnessed a change of +10.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TPR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.