Stay Ahead of the Game With Take-Two (TTWO) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 65.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.45 billion, increasing 0.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 11.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Take-Two metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Advertising' stands at $139.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Game' should arrive at $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total net bookings' will reach $1.45 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net bookings by distribution channel - Physical retail and other' at $58.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $73.30 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net bookings by platform mix - Mobile' of $730.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $661.90 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net bookings by distribution channel - Digital online' will likely reach $1.39 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.37 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Take-Two here>>>



Over the past month, Take-Two shares have recorded returns of +9.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TTWO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.