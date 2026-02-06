Stay Ahead of the Game With T-Mobile (TMUS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, T-Mobile (TMUS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.11 per share, reflecting a decline of 17.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $23.64 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain T-Mobile metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Equipment revenues' to reach $5.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total service revenues' should come in at $18.57 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other revenues' will likely reach $245.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Wholesale and other service revenues' will reach $754.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total postpaid customer accounts' should arrive at 33.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30.89 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers - Postpaid other customers' will reach 959.11 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.03 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total High Speed Internet customers, end of period' stands at 8.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.43 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total High Speed Internet net customer additions' of 461.39 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 428.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net customer additions - Total customers' to come in at 1.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.04 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Total postpaid customers' will reach 115.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 104.12 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Prepaid customers' reaching 25.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25.41 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers' at 1.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.93 million.

Over the past month, shares of T-Mobile have returned +2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Currently, TMUS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.