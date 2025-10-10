Stay Ahead of the Game With Synovus (SNV) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Synovus Financial (SNV) to post quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.6%. Revenues are expected to be $603.8 million, up 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Synovus metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency ratio - TE' should come in at 52.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 55.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest margin, taxable equivalent' stands at 3.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' to reach $56.16 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $54.56 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-performing Loans (NPLs)' will reach $265.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $312.96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' at 10.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-performing Assets (NPAs)' should arrive at $267.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $313.35 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 11.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total non-interest revenue' of $130.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $123.98 million.

Analysts expect 'Net interest income taxable equivalent' to come in at $479.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $442.13 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $474.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $440.74 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Card fees' reaching $20.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.44 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Capital markets income' will likely reach $14.42 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.28 million.

Over the past month, Synovus shares have recorded returns of -8.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

