Stay Ahead of the Game With Sunrun (RUN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Sunrun (RUN) to post quarterly loss of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 79.7%. Revenues are expected to be $538.42 million, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 4.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sunrun metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Customer agreements and incentives' stands at $375.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Solar energy systems and product sales' of $158.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Solar energy systems' should come in at $72.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Incentives' will reach $39.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +17% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Products' will reach $88.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Customer agreements' should arrive at $353.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Solar Energy Capacity Installed for Subscribers' at 248.89 MW. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 208.2 MW in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Networked Solar Energy Capacity' to come in at 7,562.94 MW. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,689 MW in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Profit- Customer Agreements and Incentives' will likely reach $62.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.78 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Cost of solar energy systems and product sale' to reach $152.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $194.81 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Cost of customer agreements and incentives' reaching $307.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $287.78 million.



Over the past month, shares of Sunrun have returned -17.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Currently, RUN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

