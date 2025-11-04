Stay Ahead of the Game With Sunrun (RUN) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Sunrun (RUN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 102.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $604.92 million, increasing 12.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1204.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sunrun metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Customer agreements and incentives' at $474.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Solar energy systems and product sales' will reach $124.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Solar energy systems' will likely reach $60.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Incentives' will reach $46.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Products' should arrive at $68.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Customer agreements' reaching $467.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Gross Profit- Solar Energy Systems and Product' to come in at $10.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Profit- Customer Agreements and Incentives' will reach $109.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $97.48 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Cost of solar energy systems and product sale' should come in at $114.95 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Cost of customer agreements and incentives' stands at $375.04 million.

Over the past month, shares of Sunrun have returned +3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, RUN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

