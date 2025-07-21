Stay Ahead of the Game With SouthState (SSB) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that SouthState (SSB) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.00 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $639.47 million, increasing 50.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific SouthState metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' reaching $57.91 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $41.01 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 55.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 57.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)' to reach 3.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming loans (non-acquired & acquired)' should come in at $266.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $195.80 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total nonperforming assets' at $277.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $199.29 million.

Analysts expect 'Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)' to come in at $552.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $350.89 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $87.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $75.23 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $551.17 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $350.26 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Mortgage banking income' will reach $8.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.91 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Fees on deposit accounts' of $36.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.84 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Trust and investment services income' will likely reach $14.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.09 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total correspondent banking and capital market income' will reach $10.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.86 million.

Shares of SouthState have demonstrated returns of +13.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SSB is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

SouthState Corporation (SSB)

