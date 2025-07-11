Stay Ahead of the Game With South Plains Financial (SPFI) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from South Plains Financial (SPFI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, indicating an increase of 16.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $51.7 million, representing an increase of 6.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain South Plains Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency ratio' stands at 64.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 66.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Nonperforming Loans' reaching $7.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23.45 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' will reach 3.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' should come in at $4.15 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $39.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $35.89 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to reach $39.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $36.11 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Noninterest Income' to come in at $12.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.71 million.

Over the past month, shares of South Plains Financial have returned +2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.1% change. Currently, SPFI carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

