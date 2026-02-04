Stay Ahead of the Game With Snap-On (SNA) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Snap-On (SNA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.86 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.22 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Snap-On metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Financial Services Revenue' will likely reach $102.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Repair Systems & Information Group' will reach $475.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Snap-on Tools Group' reaching $512.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Commercial & Industrial Group' to come in at $379.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Financial services' will reach $66.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $66.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Commercial & Industrial Group' to reach $59.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $63.50 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Snap-on Tools Group' of $110.24 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $106.90 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Repair Systems & Information Group' at $124.80 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $121.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Snap-On have experienced a change of +5.8% in the past month compared to the +0.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

