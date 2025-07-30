Stay Ahead of the Game With Simon Property (SPG) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Simon Property (SPG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.04 per share, indicating an increase of 4.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.51 billion, representing an increase of 3.3% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Simon Property metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Management fees and other revenues' of $34.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Lease income' reaching $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other income' will reach $94.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets - Occupancy - Total Portfolio' will reach 96.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 95.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Depreciation and amortization' to reach $326.23 million.

Shares of Simon Property have experienced a change of +2.3% in the past month compared to the +3.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SPG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

