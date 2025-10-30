Stay Ahead of the Game With Shopify (SHOP) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Shopify (SHOP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5.6%. Revenues are expected to be $2.75 billion, up 27.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Shopify metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Merchant solutions' will reach $2.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +31.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscription solutions' should come in at $705.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV)' of $88.21 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $69.72 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)' to come in at $192.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $175.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit- Merchant solutions' reaching $777.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $616.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit- Subscription solutions' stands at $581.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $502.00 million.

Shopify shares have witnessed a change of +19.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SHOP is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

