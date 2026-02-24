Stay Ahead of the Game With Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Shift4 Payments (FOUR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share, reflecting an increase of 16.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $618.08 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 52.6%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Shift4 Payments metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Revenue- Subscription and other revenues' should arrive at $130.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Gross Revenue- Payments-based revenue' to come in at $1.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of +33.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'End-to-End Payment Volume' will reach $58.10 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $47.90 billion.

Over the past month, shares of Shift4 Payments have returned -10.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Currently, FOUR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

