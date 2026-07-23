Stay Ahead of the Game With Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Sherwin-Williams (SHW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share, indicating an increase of 5.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.62 billion, representing an increase of 4.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Sherwin-Williams metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Paint Stores Group' will reach $3.82 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Consumer Brands Group' of $924.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Performance Coatings Group' should arrive at $1.87 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net New Stores - Paint Stores Group' at 23 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 20 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total stores - Paint Stores Group' will likely reach 4,870 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,811 .

Analysts expect 'Segment Profit- Paint Stores Group' to come in at $944.96 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $916.50 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted segment profit- Performance Coatings Group (PCG)' should come in at $315.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $302.30 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted segment profit- Consumer Brands Group (CBG)' reaching $210.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $181.40 million.

Sherwin-Williams shares have witnessed a change of -4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SHW is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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