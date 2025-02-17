Stay Ahead of the Game With Shake Shack (SHAK) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Shake Shack (SHAK) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1150% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $328.56 million, increasing 14.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 7.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Shake Shack metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Licensing' should arrive at $12.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Shack sales' stands at $316.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Shack system-wide sales' reaching $498.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Shack counts - Licensed' will reach 252. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 223.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Shack counts - Domestic company-operated' will likely reach 329. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 295.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Shack counts - System-wide' at 581. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 518.

Analysts predict that the 'Shack counts - International licensed' will reach 208. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 184.

Analysts expect 'Shack counts - Domestic licensed' to come in at 44. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 39.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average weekly sales' should come in at $76.52. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $76.



Shares of Shake Shack have experienced a change of -6.1% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SHAK is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

