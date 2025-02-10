Stay Ahead of the Game With Sensata (ST) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Sensata (ST) to post quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.2%. Revenues are expected to be $886.79 million, down 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Sensata metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Sensing Solutions' will reach $252.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Performance Sensing' stands at $633.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Performance Sensing' should come in at $163.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $184.35 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Profit- Sensing Solutions' will reach $72.72 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $68.22 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Sensata here>>>



Over the past month, Sensata shares have recorded returns of -5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ST will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

