Stay Ahead of the Game With Semtech (SMTC) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Semtech (SMTC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1100% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $232.59 million, increasing 15.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Semtech metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by end market- Infrastructure' will likely reach $64.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +48.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by end market- Industrial' of $129.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by end market- High-End Consumer' reaching $39.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Semtech have returned +7.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Currently, SMTC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.