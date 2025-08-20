Stay Ahead of the Game With Semtech (SMTC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Semtech (SMTC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 263.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $256.04 million, exhibiting an increase of 18.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Semtech metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by major end markets- High-End Consumer' to reach $36.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by major end markets- Industrial' to come in at $143.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by major end markets- Infrastructure' should come in at $75.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +42.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by reportable segment- Signal Integrity' will reach $77.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +31.1% year over year.

Semtech shares have witnessed a change of -5.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SMTC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

