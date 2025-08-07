Stay Ahead of the Game With Sea Limited (SE) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 115.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.12 billion, exhibiting an increase of 31.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sea Limited metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- E-Commerce' stands at $3.62 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Digital Financial Services' should arrive at $799.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +54%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other Services' will reach $36.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Quarterly active users' should come in at 664 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 648 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Quarterly paying users' at 60 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 53 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Entertainment' reaching $357.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $302.80 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Financial Services' to reach $249.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $164.68 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Sea Limited have experienced a change of -3.4% in the past month compared to the +1.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

