Stay Ahead of the Game With Savers Value (SVV) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Savers Value Village (SVV) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share, reflecting a decline of 20% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $402 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Savers Value metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'U.S. Retail' will reach $220.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other' will likely reach $29.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Canada Retail' should arrive at $151.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable Store Sales Growth - United States' should come in at 4.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of Stores - United States' stands at 173. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 155 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of Stores - Canada' at 168. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 159.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of Stores - Total' will reach 354. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 326.



View all Key Company Metrics for Savers Value here>>>



Shares of Savers Value have demonstrated returns of +0.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SVV is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Savers Value Village, Inc. (SVV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.