Stay Ahead of the Game With Sabre (SABR) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Sabre (SABR) will announce quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 41.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $715.09 million, increasing 4.1% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sabre metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Hospitality Solutions' of $80.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Travel Solutions- Distribution Revenue' should arrive at $502.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Travel Solutions' reaching $644.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Travel Solutions- IT Solutions Revenue' will reach $142.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Travel Solutions - Air Bookings' to reach 69.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 65.31 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Travel Solutions - Lodging, Ground and Sea Bookings' at 13.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.87 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Travel Solutions - Passengers Boarded' will reach 174.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 173.1 million.

Analysts expect 'Travel Solutions - Total Bookings' to come in at 82.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 78.18 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Sabre here>>>



Over the past month, Sabre shares have recorded returns of +6.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SABR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

