Stay Ahead of the Game With Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) will report quarterly loss of -$0.17 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 19.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $320.93 million, exhibiting an increase of 35.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Rubrik, Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription' will reach $309.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +39.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Other' to come in at $10.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Maintenance' will reach $1.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -63.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Cloud ARR' will reach $1136975.00 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $768838.00 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Subscription ARR' will likely reach $1321722.00 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1002252.00 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Customers with $100K or more in Subscription ARR' reaching 2,650 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,085 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Rubrik, Inc. shares have recorded returns of -7.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RBRK will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

