Stay Ahead of the Game With Ross Stores (ROST) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ross Stores (ROST) will report quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.97 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ross Stores metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' reaching -0.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Store count at end of period' will likely reach 2,203. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,127.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores opened' at 18. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18.



Over the past month, shares of Ross Stores have returned +9.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +13.1% change. Currently, ROST carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

