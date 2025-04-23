Stay Ahead of the Game With Roper Technologies (ROP) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Roper Technologies (ROP) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.73 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.88 billion, increasing 11.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Roper Technologies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Network Software & Systems' at $377.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Technology Enabled Products' will reach $444.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Application Software' stands at $1.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of +18% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Profit- Application Software' will likely reach $271.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $239.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Profit- Technology Enabled Products' to reach $148.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $136.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- Network Software & Systems' should come in at $171.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $167 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Roper Technologies here>>>



Shares of Roper Technologies have experienced a change of -4.8% in the past month compared to the -6.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ROP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

