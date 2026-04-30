Stay Ahead of the Game With Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Rockwell Automation (ROK) to post quarterly earnings of $2.89 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 18%. Revenues are expected to be $2.16 billion, up 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Rockwell Automation metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Intelligent Devices' to reach $982.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Lifecycle Services' will likely reach $544.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Software & Control' at $622.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating earnings- Intelligent Devices' reaching $184.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $159.00 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating earnings- Lifecycle Services' will reach $77.20 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $78.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating earnings- Software & Control' stands at $197.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $171.00 million.

Shares of Rockwell Automation have experienced a change of +8.5% in the past month compared to the +12.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ROK is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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