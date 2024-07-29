Stay Ahead of the Game With Roblox (RBLX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Roblox (RBLX) will announce quarterly loss of $0.37 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 19.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $894.94 million, increasing 14.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 7.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Roblox metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Bookings' will reach $896.63 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $780.69 million.

Analysts expect 'Daily Active Users (DAUs)' to come in at 76,392.34 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 65,500 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Hours Engaged' will likely reach 16,637.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14,000 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - ROW' will reach 21,155.00 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17,700 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - APAC' should arrive at 19,113.75 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15,500 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US & Canada' to reach 16,138.00 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14,200 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Europe' of 20,542.00 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18,200 thousand.



Roblox shares have witnessed a change of +8.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RBLX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

