Stay Ahead of the Game With Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) will report quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.15 billion, exhibiting an increase of 23.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Robinhood Markets metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net interest revenues' stands at $396.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +36.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenues' should come in at $89.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +65.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Transaction-based revenues' should arrive at $658.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Other' at $121.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +246.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Securities lending, net' will likely reach $28.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Interest on segregated cash, securities, and deposits' to come in at $65.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Cash Sweep' will reach $48.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Cryptocurrencies' will reach $156.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -38% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Equities' reaching $82.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +47.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Options' of $277.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Funded Customers' will reach 27.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25.80 million.

Analysts forecast 'Total Platform Assets - Total' to reach $329.48 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $220.60 billion.

Robinhood Markets shares have witnessed a change of +21.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), HOOD is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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