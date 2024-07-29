Stay Ahead of the Game With Rithm (RITM) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Rithm (RITM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 32.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.13 billion, up 8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Rithm metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Interest income' to reach $492.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Gain on sale of originated mortgage loans, net' will reach $147.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Servicing revenue, net' at $371.33 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Rithm have experienced a change of +5% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RITM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

