Stay Ahead of the Game With ResMed (RMD) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from ResMed (RMD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.68 per share, indicating an increase of 10.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.39 billion, representing an increase of 8.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some ResMed metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Global revenue- Total Sleep and Breathing Health' to come in at $1.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Global revenue- Total Devices' to reach $712.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Global revenue- Total Masks and other' should arrive at $500.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Devices' will reach $439.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Masks and other' reaching $367.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Total' will reach $405.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Devices' stands at $272.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Masks and other' should come in at $132.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Total' of $807.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of ResMed have demonstrated returns of +5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RMD is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ResMed Inc. (RMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.