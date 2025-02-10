Stay Ahead of the Game With Republic Services (RSG) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Republic Services (RSG) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.08 billion, increasing 6.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Republic Services metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Environmental solutions, net' to reach $462.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Collection- Total' at $2.79 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Collection- Small-container' will reach $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Collection- Large-container' should come in at $778.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Collection- Other' of $18.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other- Other non-core' should arrive at $95.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Transfer' stands at $450.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Landfill' reaching $761.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other- Recycling processing and commodity sales' will reach $92.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Environmental solutions' will reach $458.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Collection- Residential' will likely reach $754.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Average yield' to come in at 5.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.3%.



Over the past month, Republic Services shares have recorded returns of +7.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RSG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

