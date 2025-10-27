Stay Ahead of the Game With Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. (RDDT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 225%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $549.69 million, exhibiting an increase of 57.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Reddit Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other revenue' at $35.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Advertising revenue' stands at $516.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +63.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- United States' will reach $444.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +54.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- International' reaching $106.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +76.6%.

