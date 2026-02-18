Stay Ahead of the Game With RE/MAX (RMAX) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that RE/MAX (RMAX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $71.25 million, exhibiting a decrease of 1.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain RE/MAX metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Marketing Funds fees' to come in at $17.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Continuing franchise fees' should come in at $28.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Franchise sales and other revenue' reaching $4.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Broker fees' of $12.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Annual dues' at $7.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of RE/MAX have experienced a change of -13.1% in the past month compared to the -1.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RMAX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

