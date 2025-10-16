Stay Ahead of the Game With PulteGroup (PHM) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that PulteGroup (PHM) will report quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 14.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.3 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 3.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific PulteGroup metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Homebuilding- Home sale revenues' should arrive at $4.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Financial Services' will reach $112.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Homebuilding' of $4.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Homebuilding- Land sale revenues' should come in at $33.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +72.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Selling Price - Total' reaching $563.31 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $548.00 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net New Orders in Units - Total' will likely reach 6,580 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,031 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Unit Backlog - Total' at 9,980 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12,089 .

Analysts forecast 'Closings (units) - Total' to reach 7,380 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7,924 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Active Communities' will reach 1,001 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 957 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net New Orders (Value) - Total' stands at $3.80 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.93 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Backlog Value - Total' to come in at $6.48 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.69 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Income / (loss) before income taxes- Financial Services' will reach $53.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $54.93 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of PulteGroup have demonstrated returns of -7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PHM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.