Stay Ahead of the Game With Progress Software (PRGS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Progress Software (PRGS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, indicating an increase of 19.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $237.84 million, representing an increase of 35.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Progress Software metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Services' will reach $52.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +183.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Maintenance' will likely reach $111.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Maintenance and services' to reach $167.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +38.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Software licenses' to come in at $70.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +30.1%.



Shares of Progress Software have experienced a change of +4.4% in the past month compared to the +5.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRGS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

