Stay Ahead of the Game With ProAssurance (PRA) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from ProAssurance (PRA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, indicating an increase of 400% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $271.98 million, representing a decrease of 4.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific ProAssurance metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net premiums earned' reaching $231.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net investment income' should arrive at $37.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Other income(loss)' of $3.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Premiums Earned- Specialty Property & Casualty' will reach $183.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Underwriting Expense Ratio' to reach 33.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 33.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Combined Ratio' will likely reach 111.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 112%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Workers Compensation' at 35.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 36.9% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Loss Ratio - Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance' should come in at 64.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 59.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance' will reach 34.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 33.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Combined Ratio - Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance' stands at 98.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 93.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Loss Ratio - Specialty Property & Casualty' will reach 79.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 76.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Specialty Property & Casualty' to come in at 27.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 28.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.



ProAssurance shares have witnessed a change of -5.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PRA is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

