Stay Ahead of the Game With Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $261.91 million, declining 2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Prestige Consumer Healthcare metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- OTC Healthcare- International' will reach $35.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- OTC Healthcare- North American' stands at $225.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- North American' to reach $125.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $126.76 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- International' at $19.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.27 million.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare have demonstrated returns of -5.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PBH is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

