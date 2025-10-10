Stay Ahead of the Game With The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.05 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 16.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.83 billion, increasing 7.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific The PNC Financial Services Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total interest-earning assets - Average balance' reaching $512.89 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $516.14 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Book value per common share' of $134.52 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $124.56 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total nonperforming assets' to reach $2.21 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.61 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency ratio' stands at 59.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 61.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total nonperforming loans' will reach $2.21 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Leverage Ratio' will reach 9.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 risk-based ratio' should come in at 11.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total capital risk-based' at 14.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income (Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE) (non-GAAP)' will likely reach $3.69 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $2.13 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Capital markets and advisory' to come in at $357.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $371.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Card and cash management' should arrive at $749.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $698.00 million.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group have experienced a change of -6% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PNC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

