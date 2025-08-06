Stay Ahead of the Game With Plug Power (PLUG) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Plug Power (PLUG) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$0.15 per share, indicating an increase of 58.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $151.2 million, representing an increase of 5.5% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Plug Power metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Sales of equipment, related infrastructure and other' will reach $87.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +14% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure' will likely reach $13.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Power purchase agreements' will reach $18.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment' stands at $30.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Other' of $2.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -26.6%.

Over the past month, Plug Power shares have recorded returns of +8.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLUG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

