Stay Ahead of the Game With Playtika (PLTK) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Playtika Holding (PLTK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, indicating a decline of 5.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $622.71 million, representing a decrease of 1.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Playtika metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average MAUs' will likely reach 27.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 28.4 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average DAUs' will reach 8.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Daily Payer Conversion' will reach 3.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Playtika here>>>



Over the past month, Playtika shares have recorded returns of +6.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLTK will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.