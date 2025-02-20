Stay Ahead of the Game With Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Planet Fitness (PLNT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $326.64 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Planet Fitness metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- National advertising fund' to reach $19.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Franchise' reaching $90.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Equipment segment' will likely reach $86.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Corporate-owned stores segment' will reach $130.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Same-store sales' will reach 4.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Stores - End of period' stands at 2,720. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,575 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'EOP Franchise Stores' will reach 2,441. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,319.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'EOP Corporate Stores' should come in at 279. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 256.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Corporate-owned same store sales' should arrive at 4.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Stores - New stores opened' of 81. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 77.

Analysts expect 'Franchisee-owned same store sales' to come in at 4.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Stores - Beginning of period' at 2,638. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,410.



Shares of Planet Fitness have demonstrated returns of -6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLNT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

