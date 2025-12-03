Stay Ahead of the Game With Phreesia (PHR) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Phreesia (PHR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.00 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 100%. Revenues are expected to be $120.13 million, up 12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 50% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Phreesia metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenus- Subscription and related services' of $55.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenus- Network solutions' should arrive at $37.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenus- Payment processing fees' will reach $27.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Average healthcare services Clients' will reach 4,530 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,237 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Patient payment volume' stands at $1.16 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.08 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Payment facilitator volume percentage' reaching 81.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 81.0%.

Over the past month, Phreesia shares have recorded returns of -10.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PHR will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

