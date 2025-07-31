Stay Ahead of the Game With Pfizer (PFE) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Pfizer (PFE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $13.78 billion, increasing 3.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Pfizer metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Worldwide' to reach $1.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Worldwide' of $219.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -27.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Oncology- Xtandi alliance revenues- Worldwide' will likely reach $528.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Inflectra- Worldwide' will reach $101.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- United States' to come in at $702.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- Total International' stands at $103.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Oncology- Ibrance- Total International' should come in at $349.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Xeljanz- United States' reaching $116.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -35.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Oncology- Inlyta- Total International' at $89.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Oncology- Inlyta- United States' will reach $116.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Primary Care- Prevnar family- United states' should arrive at $826.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Primary Care- Prevnar family- Total International' will reach $536.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Pfizer shares have witnessed a change of -6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PFE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.