Stay Ahead of the Game With Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, reflecting an increase of 15% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $349.21 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Pebblebrook Hotel metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Food and beverage' to reach $97.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other operating' reaching $38.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Room' will reach $213.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $54.29 million.

Pebblebrook Hotel shares have witnessed a change of +5.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), PEB is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

