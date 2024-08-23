Stay Ahead of the Game With Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Patterson Cos. (PDCO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 20%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.6 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Patterson Cos. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Dental supply' to come in at $569.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Animal Health' at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Consolidated Net Sales- Consumable- Total' reaching $1.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Consolidated Net Sales- Value-added services and Other- Total' will reach $101.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Dental supply- Consumable' should arrive at $361.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Dental supply- Equipment and software' will reach $133.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Dental supply- Value-added services and other' should come in at $77.38 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Value-added services and Other' will likely reach $22.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Equipment' of $26.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Consumable' to reach $987.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Consolidated Net Sales- Equipment- Total' will reach $160.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Dental' stands at $44.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $38.67 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Patterson Cos. here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Patterson Cos. have returned -5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. Currently, PDCO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

